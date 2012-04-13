* Court rules against opening of the mine
* Separate action suspends licence for transmission line
* Anglo says obstacles not affecting project timetable
By Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Anglo American's
plans to open its largest ever iron ore mine have
stumbled over new rulings that will delay preparations to build
the mine until it is deemed safe for an archaeological site
within its perimeter.
The company is prohibited from undertaking new works at the
site of the $5.7 billion project such as clearing vegetation,
excavating and removing soil for the opening of the mine. The
company had planned to begin that work this month.
The prosecution service of Minas Gerais state says Anglo
American's project is destroying the region's archaeological
heritage and violating the law while the national heritage
organization Iphan has yet to approve the project.
Anglo has failed to meet conditions imposed on its mining
license for its project, according to the prosecution, so work
has been suspended "until the full execution and completion of
archaeological surveys ... and Iphan's express approval."
The mining company can continue to work on pumping stations,
a dam and a tailings dam, provided they are not deemed damaging
by Iphan, according to the Minas Gerais court.
Also allowed to proceed are construction of a 525 km (328
mile) mineral duct that would carry ore from the mine to a Rio
de Janeiro port.
The Minas-Rio duct was acquired from the mining unit of the
EBX conglomerate owned by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista.
Anglo has partnerships with Batista's LLX, a
logistics company, and with an iron ore terminal at the Port of
Acu in the north of Rio de Janeiro state, through which it plans
to ship production that could reach 90 million tonnes per year.
That would be roughly a quarter of Brazil's total present
iron ore output.
In a further setback, a license to install a power line to
supply the project has also been suspended. Anglo has the option
of appealing the ruling.
Anglo says its timetable for the project is unchanged and it
will start operations in the second half of 2013. The company
plans to invest $2 billion in the project this year.
"The company believes that the Minas-Rio project does not
put at risk the artistic and cultural heritage of Conceição do
Mato Dentro and Dom Joaquim," the company said in an email in
response to questions.
"Anglo American carries out archaeological monitoring at all
stages of the project and sends bi-monthly reports to the
relevant government agencies," the company said.
Calls to Iphan about the archaeological value of the site
were not returned by the time of publication.
(Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by David Gregorio)