(Repeats to broaden distribution with no changes to text or
headline)
* Mitsubishi could unlock Anglo, Codelco deadlock - sources
* Could sell down stake in disputed assets - sources
* Anglo, Codelco to extend talks until August
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer
LONDON/SANTIAGO, July 12 Japanese trading house
Mitsubishi Corp could cede part of its stake in coveted Chilean
copper properties to solve a bitter row between Anglo American
Plc and Codelco, sources said, as the miners sought more time
for talks.
Codelco, the world's largest copper producer,
said on Thursday that the parties would seek to extend until mid
August a break from litigation that was due to end on July 17,
adding that a deal had not yet been clinched.
Sources familiar with the matter said one option on the
table would involve Mitsubishi reducing its share in
Anglo's prized Sur properties in south-central Chile,
which could give room for Codelco to buy a larger stake in the
assets.
"It is possible Mitsubishi could sell some of its stake,"
one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
A source familiar with Mitsubishi but not directly involved
in the Chilean negotiations said the trading house took a long-
term view and would be "open to compromise," including giving up
part of its stake to ultimately boost Codelco's holding.
"They would (consider it) if this was the key to unlocking
the situation," the second source said.
State-owned Codelco, which has been at odds with Anglo
since October, declined to comment on possible deals to end the
dispute.
"If Mitsubishi was to give up part of its interest, you'd
think Mitsubishi wants to profit in some way; its not a
benevolent move," analyst Des Kilalea at RBC Capital said. "The
overriding thing is that a solution that is negotiated is
positive providing the valuations make sense."
Anglo and Codelco have been at odds since last October over
an option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS.
Codelco said in October it would exercise the option to buy
the AAS stake when the option window opened in January this year
and secured funding from Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd. But
weeks later, Anglo surprised the market and Codelco with the
pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi,
in a $5.4 billion deal that dented Chilean hopes, but which
Anglo said secured better value for investors.
SELLING BACK
The sources said that among the possibilities being
negotiated, Mitsubishi would sell down that 24.5 percent. Even a
small stake could potentially prove a face-saving solution for
Codelco, which would then have the largest share after Anglo.
"Legal matters can be undone in the same way they are done.
There's no legal problem in doing a sell-back," said Inigo de la
Maza, a law professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in
Santiago. "The problem is more economic. What happens with what
was already paid? What happens with the other obligations?"
Several sources said new Codelco Chief Executive Thomas
Keller - considered by some analysts to be more amenable to a
deal than his predecessor - was in Japan last month for talks,
as was Anglo.
Chilean newspaper La Tercera said Mitsubishi could cede 5
percent of its 24.5 percent stake in the asset to make room for
Codelco to buy 29.5 percent.
But the sources told Reuters on Thursday that the two sides
were still talking, while Codelco dismissed reports on the
details of a deal as "journalistic speculation."
Codelco, Mitsubishi and Anglo American all declined to
comment on a potential solution involving Mitsubishi.
"Discussions are confidential and ongoing," an Anglo
spokesman said.
Anglo's Los Bronces, part of the disputed unit, could at its
peak be the world's fifth-biggest copper mine and stands out in
a red-metal market defined by a lack of new deposits.
Anglo expects its ramped-up mine to more than double annual
copper output from 2010 levels in its first three years of full
production, before ebbing on dwindling ore grades. It could
produce as much as 490,000 tonnes of copper annually.
A slice of the prized properties would be a major boost for
Codelco - which faces dwindling ore grades in its own deposits
-as it seeks to boost its annual output to over 2 million tonnes
by 2020.
Monetary compensation would also be welcome as Codelco
builds up its massive investment plans.
Anglo shares closed 2.21 percent lower on Thursday,
outperforming a 2.78 percent fall on the broader FTSE 350 mining
index.
(Additional reporting by Yuko Inoue. Writing by Clara
Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer.)