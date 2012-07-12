(Corrects code for Codelco in first paragraph; also repeats to
additional Reuters clients)
* Mitsubishi could unlock Anglo, Codelco deadlock - sources
* Mitsubishi could sell down stake in disputed
assets-sources
* Anglo, Codelco to extend talks until August
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer
LONDON/SANTIAGO, July 12 Japanese trading house
Mitsubishi Corp could cede part of its stake in
disputed Chilean assets in order to help defuse a bitter row
between Anglo American and Codelco, sources
said, as the miners on Thursday sought more time for talks.
Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on
Thursday the parties would seek to extend until mid August a
break from litigation that had been due to end on July 17.
State-owned Codelco, which has been at odds with Anglo since
October, declined to comment on possible deals to end the
dispute. But sources familiar with the matter said one option on
the table would involve Mitsubishi reducing its share in Anglo
American Sur, the global miner's assets in Chile's centre and
south, to help end months of deadlock.
"It is possible Mitsubishi could sell some of its stake,"
one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
A source familiar with Mitsubishi but not directly involved
in the Chilean negotiations said the trading house took a long-
term view and would be "open to compromise", including giving up
part of its stake to ultimately boost Codelco's holding.
"They would (consider it) if this was they key to unlocking
the situation," the second source said.
Anglo and Codelco have been at odds since last October over
an option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS.
Codelco said in October it would exercise the option to buy
a 49 percent stake in AAS when the option window opened in
January this year, and secured funding from Japan's Mitsui
.
But weeks later, Anglo surprised the market and Codelco with
the pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to
Mitsubishi, in a $5.4 billion deal that dented Chilean hopes but
which Anglo said secured better value for investors.
SELLING BACK
In possibilities being negotiated, Mitsubishi, the sources
said, would be selling down that 24.5 percent. Even a small
stake could potentially prove a face-saving solution for
Codelco, which would then have the largest share after Anglo.
"Legal matters can be undone in the same way they are done.
There's no legal problem in doing a sellback," said Inigo de la
Maza, a law professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in
Santiago. "The problem is more economic: what happens with what
was already paid, what happens with the other obligations."
Several sources said Codelco's new Chief Executive Thomas
Keller - considered by some analysts to be more amenable to a
deal than his predecessor - was in Japan last month for talks,
as was Anglo.
Chilean newspaper La Tercera said Mitsubishi could cede 5
percent of its 24.5 percent stake in the asset to make room for
Codelco to buy 29.5 percent.
But the sources told Reuters on Thursday that the two sides
were still talking, while Codelco dismissed reports on the
details of a deal as "journalistic speculation".
Codelco, Mitsubishi and Anglo American all declined to
comment on a potential solution involving Mitsubishi.
"Discussions are confidential and ongoing," an Anglo
spokesman said.
Anglo's Los Bronces, part of the disputed unit, could at its
peak be the world's fifth-biggest copper mine and stands out in
a red-metal market defined by a lack of new deposit finds.
Anglo expects its ramped-up mine to more than double annual
copper output from 2010 levels in its first three years of full
production, before ebbing on dwindling ore grades. It could
produce as much as 490,000 tonnes of copper annually.
A slice of the prized properties would be a major boost for
Codelco, which faces dwindling ore grades in its tired deposits
as it seeks to boost its annual output to over 2 million tonnes
by 2020.
(Additional reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by David Holmes)