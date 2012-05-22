SANTIAGO/LONDON May 22 Miner Anglo American
and Chilean state miner Codelco have asked a Santiago
court to suspend legal proceedings in order to explore the
possibility of a negotiated end to a months long row over a
disputed option agreement, sources familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
One of the sources said the requested break in the court
battle would last until June 22.
The two miners have been embroiled in an increasingly
acrimonious spat over Codelco's claim on a stake in
Anglo American Sur - Anglo assets in Chile's centre-south which
include the enticing Los Bronces operation, potentially one of
the world's largest copper mines.
