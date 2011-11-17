* Anglo says hopes to have contact with Codelco this week

* Global miner reiterates wants to avoid legal battle

* Anglo stake sale undermines Chile Codelco's option

SANTIAGO, Nov 17 Global miner Anglo American will offer to talk with state copper producer Codelco over a disputed purchase option that has pitted the two mining titans against each other, an Anglo executive said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Anglo ( AAL.L ) reiterated it wants to avoid a legal battle, but if an agreement with Codelco fails to be reached, the London-listed miner will look at legal options, Miguel Angel Duran, the head of Anglo's Chile operations was quoted as saying by Chilean daily La Tercera.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors last week when it announced it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco [CODEL.UL].

"We're in the process of initiating or having contact with Codelco," Duran told La Tercera. "We would like the solution to be reached directly via Codelco and the earliest possible... But if we don't reach an agreement, the legal page will be opened."

World No.1 copper producer Codelco says Anglo American is trying to prevent it from exercising an option to buy a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur, and a Chilean court on Tuesday granted its request that all further stake sales in the southern Chilean properties be blocked. [ID:nN1E7AE0T8]

Anglo said in a statement on Tuesday it planned to file a response to the injunction and would take "such other steps as are necessary to protect its rights."

But Duran said in Thursday's interview that "today, we don't even want to look at judicial options within Chile."

Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez has said the copper producer is studying all legal alternatives to protect what it says is its right to buy the stake in Anglo Sur properties, which include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

A legal battle could take up to four years and would be fought in Chilean courts, Hernandez and legal experts have said.

"We think the healthiest and most beneficial for both sides is to talk before taking any legal action," Duran told La Tercera. "We should be able to reach an agreement and become, eventually, partners."

Negotiation could be advantageous for both mining giants, legal experts say, though increasingly difficult as the firms have hardened their stances over the long-standing option.

"The negotiation path would be more efficient for both parts to reach a solution," Chilean lawyer Cristian Saieh of Puga Ortiz Abogados has said. "The problem with legalizing the conflict is that the companies leave the dispute in the hands of a third party and lose control over the administration of the solution."