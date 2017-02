CAPE TOWN, April 11 South Africa's competition authority said on Wednesday it had given an unconditional green light to global miner Anglo American's $5.1 billion buy out of unlisted diamond giant De Beers from the Oppenheimer family.

"The Tribunal just approved the transaction without conditions," a spokeswoman for the Competition Tribunal said. The deal was widely expected to be approved. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard)