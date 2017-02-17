* France among new markets targeted
* Forevermark revenues close to $1 bln in 2016
LONDON Feb 17 Diamond jewellery retailer
Forevermark, part of the Anglo American mining group,
has expanded to 2,000 outlets globally and expects a further 10
percent rise this year, Chief Executive Stephen Lussier said on
Friday.
The number of new Forevermark outlets, which sell selected
De Beers diamonds, rose by 14 percent last year with a move into
three new markets – Hungary, South Korea and Thailand.
This year, Lussier said he was looking at expanding further
in some existing markets, including South Korea and Thailand, as
well as moving into France.
"We'll keep growing, but we want to be a little bit careful.
It's about quality, not quantity," Lussier told Reuters, adding
that the projected growth in the number of outlets would be
around 10 percent for 2017.
The 2,000th outlet, or "retail door," as Forevermark refers
to it, is in the city of Bursa, Turkey.
Forevermark was launched in 2008 with the promise of
diamonds that are rare, beautiful and responsibly sourced. Since
then it has expanded to reach 25 markets worldwide.
De Beers had a difficult year in 2015 and recovered last
year, although sales of some qualities dropped in the final
quarter following India's decision to withdraw its
high-denomination bank notes, which hit retail spending.
Lussier said the Forevermark retail outlets accounted for
global revenues of close to $1 billion in 2016, a figure that
had roughly doubled since 2013.
De Beers spent $85 million on Forevermark marketing in 2016
and is also a member of the Diamond Producers Association (DPA),
set up in 2015 to promote diamonds on behalf of the diamond
industry as a whole.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Greg Mahlich)