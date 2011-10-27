* To decide in Q1 2012 on Australia coking coal projects

* Urges government to review approach to new taxes (Adds CEO comments)

PERTH Oct 27 Global miner Anglo American is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We're looking at the potential of investing between $10-$15 billion, creating 3,200 jobs, all in Queensland in metallurgical coal, hard coking coal," Anglo American chief executive Cynthia Carroll told reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Business Forum.

Carroll said the company was looking to make a decision by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

London-listed Anglo, Australia's fourth-largest coal producer, slammed Australia's planned carbon tax and urged the Labor government to take a more consultative approach on setting climate policy, pointing to South Africa's approach.

"The approach encourages companies to invest in reducing emissions rather than penalising them with a tax," Carroll said of South Africa's efforts to cut carbon emissions.

"Australia's carbon pricing mechanism penalises the mining industry, particularly the coal industry, for problems that are not within its technological capability to solve in the short term," she said.

She highlighted it was unfair to tax "fugitive emissions" at coal mines when there is no technology available yet to capture those emissions.

Australia's resources minister Martin Ferguson has played down industry concerns with the Labor government's carbon tax and mining tax, saying despite all the complaints, companies are going ahead with more than $150 billion worth of projects. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)