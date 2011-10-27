* To decide in Q1 2012 on Australia coking coal projects
* Urges government to review approach to new taxes
PERTH Oct 27 Global miner Anglo American
is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its
coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's
chief executive said on Thursday.
"We're looking at the potential of investing between $10-$15
billion, creating 3,200 jobs, all in Queensland in metallurgical
coal, hard coking coal," Anglo American chief executive Cynthia
Carroll told reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth
Business Forum.
Carroll said the company was looking to make a decision by
the end of the first quarter of 2012.
London-listed Anglo, Australia's fourth-largest coal
producer, slammed Australia's planned carbon tax and urged the
Labor government to take a more consultative approach on setting
climate policy, pointing to South Africa's approach.
"The approach encourages companies to invest in reducing
emissions rather than penalising them with a tax," Carroll said
of South Africa's efforts to cut carbon emissions.
"Australia's carbon pricing mechanism penalises the mining
industry, particularly the coal industry, for problems that are
not within its technological capability to solve in the short
term," she said.
She highlighted it was unfair to tax "fugitive emissions" at
coal mines when there is no technology available yet to capture
those emissions.
Australia's resources minister Martin Ferguson has played
down industry concerns with the Labor government's carbon tax
and mining tax, saying despite all the complaints, companies are
going ahead with more than $150 billion worth of projects.
