(Corrects jobs figure in paragraph two to 3,200 from 32,000)

PERTH Oct 27 Global miner Anglo American is considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its coal operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We're looking at the potential of investing between $10-$15 billion, creating 3,200 jobs, all in Queensland in metallurgical coal, hard coking coal," Anglo American chief executive Cynthia Carroll told reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Business Forum.

Carroll said the company was looking to make a decision by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

London-listed Anglo is Australia's fourth-largest coal producer. (Editing by Lincoln Feast)