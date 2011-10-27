(Corrects jobs figure in paragraph two to 3,200 from 32,000)
PERTH Oct 27 Global miner Anglo American is
considering investing $10-15 billion in expanding its coal
operations in Australia's Queensland state, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
"We're looking at the potential of investing between $10-$15
billion, creating 3,200 jobs, all in Queensland in metallurgical
coal, hard coking coal," Anglo American chief executive Cynthia
Carroll told reporters on the sidelines of the Commonwealth
Business Forum.
Carroll said the company was looking to make a decision by
the end of the first quarter of 2012.
London-listed Anglo is Australia's fourth-largest coal
producer.
