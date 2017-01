JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) declared a wage dispute with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Tuesday after negotiations deadlocked, setting the stage for a potential strike.

The union said in a statement it had rejected Amplats' latest offer of a 6.75 percent hike, less than half of the 14.5 percent it is seeking. NUM comprises about 20 percent of the workforce at Amplats, the world's top platinum producer and a unit of Anglo American. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)