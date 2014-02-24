LONDON Feb 24 Rand Refinery, one of the world's
biggest gold refineries, will replace Johnson Matthey in
managing an Anglo American financing scheme that aims to support
South African platinum jewellers, the metal producer said on
Monday.
Johnson Matthey, the world's leading manufacturer
of catalysts to control car emissions, gave notice to Anglo that
it will terminate from June 30 its involvement in the programme,
which offers financing to South African manufacturers who buy
platinum to help them compete with international players.
Anglo American Platinum, last year terminated a
long-standing platinum supply contract with Johnson Matthey
which had included a discount and marketing arrangements, as the
platinum producer tried to cut costs.
Anglo said it will release more detailed information
together with Rand Refinery at a later stage.
Rand Refinery is owned by a group of South African gold
mining companies, including AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony
Gold Mining Company and Gold Fields.