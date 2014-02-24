LONDON Feb 24 Rand Refinery, one of the world's biggest gold refineries, will replace Johnson Matthey in managing an Anglo American financing scheme that aims to support South African platinum jewellers, the metal producer said on Monday.

Johnson Matthey, the world's leading manufacturer of catalysts to control car emissions, gave notice to Anglo that it will terminate from June 30 its involvement in the programme, which offers financing to South African manufacturers who buy platinum to help them compete with international players.

Anglo American Platinum, last year terminated a long-standing platinum supply contract with Johnson Matthey which had included a discount and marketing arrangements, as the platinum producer tried to cut costs.

Anglo said it will release more detailed information together with Rand Refinery at a later stage.

Rand Refinery is owned by a group of South African gold mining companies, including AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold Mining Company and Gold Fields.