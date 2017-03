JOHANNESBURG, July 21 If Anglo American Platinum does not get the right price for the South African mines it wants to sell, it would consider listing them as a separate company, its chief executive said on Monday.

"If we were unable to realise value through a sale, then we would use the option of listing these assets. But that is not our preferred option," Chris Griffith said at a presentation for the group's interim results. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing)