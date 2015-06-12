COFIMVABA, South Africa, June 12 Anglo American Platinum will reveal its plans for getting rid of its underperforming Union mine and three others near Rustenburg later this month, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that the world's largest platinum producer was looking into floating the mines on the stock market after receiving low offers, according to company and investment banking sources. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)