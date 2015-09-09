JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Community protests near the
Mogalakwena mine operated by South Africa's Anglo American
Platinum have not affected production despite the fact
that most employees have been prevented from getting to work,
the company said on Wednesday.
"The protests are not affecting production. But we are
operating with a skeletal staff because the roads are being
blocked," Amplats' spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole said.
She said the protestors were demanding jobs and the company
was "engaging with the communities to try and reach a
resolution."
In the first six months of this year, Mogalakwena, in South
Africa's northern Limpopo province, produced just over 200,000
ounces of platinum, about 18 percent of group output.
The mine is a mechanised operation which does not require as
large a workforce as a conventional mine.
Community protests - which often turn violent - are common
in South Africa's mostly black townships, reflecting popular
frustration with a lack of jobs or poor government services such
as the provision of roads and housing.
Amplats said on Wednesday it has sold its labour-intensive
South African Rustenburg mine to bullion producer Sibanye Gold
for 4.5 billion rand ($331 million) to focus on newer
and more mechanised sites.
