JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 Community protests which
disrupted work at Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena
mine in northern South Africa have ended after costing the
operation 8,600 ounces in lost production, the company said.
The protests ended after mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi
held talks with representatives from nearby communities, the
company said in a statement dated Friday.
An Amplats spokeswoman confirmed that employees at the mine,
located in South Africa's northern Limpopo province, had
returned to work on Saturday after being prevented from doing so
by protesters blocking roads.
Amplats said last week that the protesters had been
demanding jobs at Mogalakwena, a mechanised operation which does
not require as large a workforce as a conventional mine.
In the first six months of this year, Mogalakwena produced
just over 200,000 ounces of platinum, about 18 percent of group
output.
