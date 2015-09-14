JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 Community protests which disrupted work at Anglo American Platinum's Mogalakwena mine in northern South Africa have ended after costing the operation 8,600 ounces in lost production, the company said.

The protests ended after mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi held talks with representatives from nearby communities, the company said in a statement dated Friday.

An Amplats spokeswoman confirmed that employees at the mine, located in South Africa's northern Limpopo province, had returned to work on Saturday after being prevented from doing so by protesters blocking roads.

Amplats said last week that the protesters had been demanding jobs at Mogalakwena, a mechanised operation which does not require as large a workforce as a conventional mine.

In the first six months of this year, Mogalakwena produced just over 200,000 ounces of platinum, about 18 percent of group output. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)