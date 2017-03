JOHANNESBURG, June 23 World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it aimed to reconfigure a number of its South African mines to make them more profitable in the face of depressed prices.

The Anglo American unit said in a statement that the move could lead to up to 420 job cuts, mostly managerial and supervisory positions, and did not include its Rustenburg and Union mines which are earmarked for disposal. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)