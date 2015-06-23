(Adds quote, background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 The world's No. 1 platinum
producer Anglo American Platinum plans to overhaul a
number of its South African mines to make them more profitable
in the face of depressed prices.
Amplats, recovering from a sometimes violent five-month
strike last year, and its rivals face a tough environment with
prices near six-year lows below $1,100 an ounce and
rising power and labour costs.
The Anglo American unit said in a statement that the
move could lead to up to 420 job cuts, mostly managerial and
supervisory positions, and did not include its Rustenburg and
Union mines which are earmarked for disposal.
Focusing on such positions avoids a potential confrontation
with the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU), which led last year's historic stoppage and whose
members have downed tools before to oppose lay-offs.
Amplats said the restructuring would include "the
consolidation of mines with adjacent concentrator operations:
Tumela Mine, Dishaba Mine and Amandelbult Concentrator will be
consolidated and redesigned into the Amandelbult operation."
It also said its Mogalakwena Mine and Mogalakwena
Concentrator would be folded into one operation. Three regional
centres will also be closed.
The market is waiting to hear what Amplats plans to do with
its labour-intensive Rustenburg and Union operations as it turns
to more mechanised mining.
A company and banking source told Reuters earlier this month
it was likely to float the mines rather sell them because the
offers it had received were too low.
