JOHANNESBURG, July 21 World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it planned to sell its Union mine, Rustenburg operations and another asset in South Africa, a widely expected move after it was hit by a five-month strike.

Amplats said in a statement that it had lost over 420,000 ounces in production to the wage strike by the hard-line AMCU union. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)