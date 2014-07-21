JOHANNESBURG, July 21 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday it opposed plans by Anglo American Platinum to sell some of its strike-hit mines since the disposals would lead to job cuts.

"Any sale is going to result in job losses and this is punishment for poor workers. They are an established platinum operator and any sale will have certain consequences," NUM general secretary Frans Baleni told Reuters.

