LONDON Feb 4 Shares in diversified miner Anglo
American briefly posted their biggest ever one-day
percentage gain on Thursday, with other mining stocks also
climbing on the back of firmer metals prices and a fall in the
dollar.
Anglo American shares at one point rose as much as 25.2
percent to a session high of 342.70 pence, before easing back
slightly to stand 24.5 percent higher at 340.85 pence by 1537
GMT.
The stock's previous biggest one-day gain was a 22.8 percent
rise in November 2008.
Other mining stocks also jumped higher, boosted
by stronger metals prices and a fall in the value of the U.S.
dollar which made dollar-denominated commodities such as oil and
metals more affordable for holders of other currencies.
Antofagasta was up 15.9 percent, Glencore
rose 14.6 percent, while Rio Tinto gained 11.5 percent.
Anglo American was the best-performing stock on both
Britain's FTSE 100 and on the pan-European STOXX 600
index.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)