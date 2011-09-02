* Chile mining sector buffeted by disruptions

* High copper prices embolden union demands

(Updates with union source quote, background)

SANTIAGO, Sept 2 Workers at the world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, have decided not to stage a threatened 24-hour stoppage after accepting a deal proposed by the mine's operator, a union source said on Friday.

The union source said workers had agreed to bonus adjustments and a one-off goodwill payment proposed by the operator of Collahuasi, which is jointly owned by global miners Anglo American and Xstrata .

The union threatened to down tools on Sept. 2 after the operator of the mine, which produces around 3 percent of the world's copper, fired six workers following a 24-hour partial stoppage in late July. That came amid a rash of labor unrest in the world's top copper producer.

"The workers accepted all of the points (proposed by the mine operator) and are going to work," the union source told Reuters. "There is no stoppage."

Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom fueled by high international copper prices.

Workers at Collahuasi last year held a month-long strike over pay, the longest strike ever at a major private mine in Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer.

Workers at the the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, wrapped up a two-week strike of their own last month that stoked supply fears and underpinned global prices. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Simon Gardner and Dan Lalor)