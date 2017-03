BELO HORIZONTE, BRAZIL May 11 Anglo American could increase production of iron ore from its Minas-Rio mine in Brazil to 29 million tonnes per year by 2018-2020, the chief executive of iron ore in Brazil said on Monday.

Such an increase would be 9.4 percent more than the mine's currently expected capacity of 26.5 million tonnes a year. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Grant McCool)