BELO HORIZONTE, Sept 23 Global miner Anglo American Plc expects to produce 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of nickel in Brazil in 2013, the executive president of the company's Brazilian nickel unit told reporters in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The company expects its Barro Alto nickel project to have a capacity of 36,000 tonnes a year of nickel by mid 2016, the executive, Walter De Simoni, told reporters at a mining conference.

Anglo American plans to reconstruct its furnaces at Barro Alto, which are part of its ferro-nickel production process, in 2014 and 2015, De Simoni said.