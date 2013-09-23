BELO HORIZONTE, Sept 23 Global miner Anglo
American Plc expects to produce 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes
of nickel in Brazil in 2013, the executive president of the
company's Brazilian nickel unit told reporters in Belo
Horizonte, Brazil.
The company expects its Barro Alto nickel project to have a
capacity of 36,000 tonnes a year of nickel by mid 2016, the
executive, Walter De Simoni, told reporters at a mining
conference.
Anglo American plans to reconstruct its furnaces at Barro
Alto, which are part of its ferro-nickel production process, in
2014 and 2015, De Simoni said.