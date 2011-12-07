LONDON Dec 7 Global miner Anglo American has replaced the head of its Brazilian iron ore operations, a key growth area for the group that has suffered from cost overruns and delays, naming its commercial director as chief executive.

Anglo said Paulo Castellari, currently the commercial director of Iron Ore Brazil, will replace Stephan Weber.

Before joining Iron Ore Brazil in May 2011, Castellari was CEO of Anglo's phosphates and niobium businesses, based in Brazil.

Anglo bought its Minas Rio iron ore project in 2008. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Will Waterman)