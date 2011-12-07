BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.26 billion Multifamily K-Deal, Kf27
* Approximately $1.26 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Feb. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 7 Global miner Anglo American has replaced the head of its Brazilian iron ore operations, a key growth area for the group that has suffered from cost overruns and delays, naming its commercial director as chief executive.
Anglo said Paulo Castellari, currently the commercial director of Iron Ore Brazil, will replace Stephan Weber.
Before joining Iron Ore Brazil in May 2011, Castellari was CEO of Anglo's phosphates and niobium businesses, based in Brazil.
Anglo bought its Minas Rio iron ore project in 2008. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Approximately $1.26 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Feb. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Phase III compass study with rivaroxaban in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease shows overwhelming efficacy and meets primary endpoint early
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."