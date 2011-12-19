LONDON Dec 19 Global miner Anglo American is considering selling its majority stake in the Amapa iron ore operation in northern Brazil as it focuses on its flagship Minas-Rio growth project further south, several industry sources said.

Anglo bought control of the Amapa iron ore operation, which produces both pellet and sinter feed, in 2008, as part of the $5.5 billion Minas-Rio acquisition from Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's MMX.

An internal valuation has put the Amapa operation's value at up to $1.5 billion, meaning Anglo's 70 percent holding would be worth at least $1 billion, according to one of the industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

"It is a small mine, it is not the best asset in the world. It is in the Amazon and the logistics are difficult ... They would rather focus on Minas-Rio," a second industry source said.

Another source familiar with the situation said the mine was not scaleable and pointed to restrictions on Capesize vessels in the Amazon port serving Amapa, limiting the amount of ore that can be shipped at any one time and increasing freight costs.

Anglo American declined to comment on Monday. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Ben Hirschler)