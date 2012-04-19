LONDON, April 19 Mining group Anglo American
said on Thursday it faced further potential
disruption to its $6 billion Minas-Rio iron ore operation in
Brazil, although it was hopeful of resuming construction
activity on the site.
"We are currently in discussions about another legal
interruption notification on a power transmission line licence,
and we are confident construction activity on the line will
resume soon," chief executive Cynthia Carroll said in a
statement at the company's annual meeting.
Anglo American has already had seven legal interruptions to
operations at the site.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Dan Lalor)