LONDON, April 19 Mining group Anglo American said on Thursday it faced further potential disruption to its $6 billion Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil, although it was hopeful of resuming construction activity on the site.

"We are currently in discussions about another legal interruption notification on a power transmission line licence, and we are confident construction activity on the line will resume soon," chief executive Cynthia Carroll said in a statement at the company's annual meeting.

Anglo American has already had seven legal interruptions to operations at the site. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Dan Lalor)