PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Anglo American Plc :
* Anglo American Plc offering circular $15 billion EMTN
* Maximum aggregate nominal amount of all notes from time to time outstanding under the programme will not exceed $15 billion
* Under $15 billion euro medium term note programme, each of Anglo American Plc and Anglo American Capital Plc may from time to time issue notes denominated in any currency agreed
* Notes may be issued on continuing basis to dealer specified under "overview of the programme" and any additional dealer appointed under the programme
* Says Barclays Bank Plc are arranger and dealer for offering
* Says notes may be distributed by way of private or public placement and in each case on a syndicated or non-syndicated basis
* Notes will be issued on a fully-paid basis and at an issue price which is at par or at a discount to, or premium over, par, as specified in the applicable final terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.