March 26 Anglo American Plc :

* Anglo American Plc offering circular $15 billion EMTN

* Maximum aggregate nominal amount of all notes from time to time outstanding under the programme will not exceed $15 billion

* Under $15 billion euro medium term note programme, each of Anglo American Plc and Anglo American Capital Plc may from time to time issue notes denominated in any currency agreed

* Notes may be issued on continuing basis to dealer specified under "overview of the programme" and any additional dealer appointed under the programme

* Says Barclays Bank Plc are arranger and dealer for offering

* Says notes may be distributed by way of private or public placement and in each case on a syndicated or non-syndicated basis

* Notes will be issued on a fully-paid basis and at an issue price which is at par or at a discount to, or premium over, par, as specified in the applicable final terms