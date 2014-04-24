April 24 Anglo American Plc
* Chairman: Aim to shift group to achieve at least a 15%
attributable return on capital employed by 2016
* Chairman says Minas-Rio project remains on target for
first ore on ship at end of 2014 and within expected capital
budget
* Chairman: Continues to exercise discipline and scrutiny of
costs around capital expenditure - be it 'stay in business'
capital or 'expansion' capital
* Chairman says Minas-Rio project completion will ease our
capital commitments from 2015 onwards and should also ease
pressures on our free cash flow
* Chairman: shift will involve, cost reductions, carefully
phased expenditure on our pipeline of new projects, withdrawing
from some longer-term future projects, being ready to exit
assets that cannot achieve target returns
