April 24 Anglo American Plc

* Chairman: Aim to shift group to achieve at least a 15% attributable return on capital employed by 2016

* Chairman says Minas-Rio project remains on target for first ore on ship at end of 2014 and within expected capital budget

* Chairman: Continues to exercise discipline and scrutiny of costs around capital expenditure - be it 'stay in business' capital or 'expansion' capital

* Chairman says Minas-Rio project completion will ease our capital commitments from 2015 onwards and should also ease pressures on our free cash flow

* Chairman: shift will involve, cost reductions, carefully phased expenditure on our pipeline of new projects, withdrawing from some longer-term future projects, being ready to exit assets that cannot achieve target returns