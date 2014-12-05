RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
Dec 5 Anglo American Plc
* Confirms decision to withdraw from Michiquillay project in Peru
* We have made decision to withdraw following a comprehensive evaluation of potential of our long-dated project options
* Immediate priority is to ensure a responsible exit from Michiquillay project
* Anglo American continues to progress its Quellaveco copper project in southern Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
