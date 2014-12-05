Dec 5 Anglo American Plc

* Confirms decision to withdraw from Michiquillay project in Peru

* We have made decision to withdraw following a comprehensive evaluation of potential of our long-dated project options

* Immediate priority is to ensure a responsible exit from Michiquillay project

* Anglo American continues to progress its Quellaveco copper project in southern Peru