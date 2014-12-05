Dec 5 Anglo American Plc :

* Seconds Khanyisile Kweyama to business unity South Africa as CEO

* Kweyama will take up her new position at Busa with effect Jan. 2, 2015

* Carrying out a review of governance structure within Anglo American's corporate office in South Africa to ensure optimal effectiveness

* Will confirm any changes to that structure in due course