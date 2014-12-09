Dec 9 Anglo American Plc :
* Anglo American Investor Day 2014
* Production performance improved in every business across
diversified portfolio (6 pct increase on cu eq. basis) (1)
* Sishen turnaround on track to restore production to 37mt
by 2016
* Platinum portfolio structure defined and process aligned
with stakeholders
* Copper turnaround on track, more than offsetting declining
grades and ore hardness
* Dividend expected to be funded from cashflow from 2016
* Coal Australia unit costs down 21 pct, with Longwall
productivity up >120 pct
* Capex guidance reduced (4) by $500-800 million in 2014 and
$800-1,000 million in 2015
* 2017 portfolio targets c.80 pct productivity improvement
from c.35 pct fewer people, through growth and portfolio
restructuring
* 2014 production guidance increased further (2) for iron
ore, met coal, thermal coal, copper and nickel, to enhance
margins positioning business to outperform
* Dividend expected to be funded from cashflow from 2016
* On track for 15 pct ROCE in 2016 at June 2013 prices (3) ,
reflecting scale of operational turnaround; 12 pct ROCE at
current consensus prices for 2016
* $4 billion of incremental EBIT underpinning ROCE
objectives scoped and on track, with significant further
potential
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
))