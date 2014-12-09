Dec 9 Anglo American Plc :

* Anglo American Investor Day 2014

* Production performance improved in every business across diversified portfolio (6 pct increase on cu eq. basis) (1)

* Sishen turnaround on track to restore production to 37mt by 2016

* Platinum portfolio structure defined and process aligned with stakeholders

* Copper turnaround on track, more than offsetting declining grades and ore hardness

* Dividend expected to be funded from cashflow from 2016

* Coal Australia unit costs down 21 pct, with Longwall productivity up >120 pct

* Capex guidance reduced (4) by $500-800 million in 2014 and $800-1,000 million in 2015

* 2017 portfolio targets c.80 pct productivity improvement from c.35 pct fewer people, through growth and portfolio restructuring

* 2014 production guidance increased further (2) for iron ore, met coal, thermal coal, copper and nickel, to enhance margins positioning business to outperform

* On track for 15 pct ROCE in 2016 at June 2013 prices (3) , reflecting scale of operational turnaround; 12 pct ROCE at current consensus prices for 2016

* $4 billion of incremental EBIT underpinning ROCE objectives scoped and on track, with significant further potential