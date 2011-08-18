* Will invest $1.3 bln to expand Cerrejon coal mine

* Project to up output, export capacity to 40 mtpa

* Construction to start in Q3, be completed by 2013 (Adds details)

LONDON, Aug 18 Anglo American , Xstrata and BHP Billiton have approved a $1.3 billion expansion of the Cerrejon mine, home to one of the world's largest coal deposits, in Colombia.

The diversified miners said on Thursday they would invest equal amounts in the project that will increase production and export capacity by 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 40 mtpa by the end of 2015.

Construction is set to start in the third quarter and be completed by 2013. The project will expand the mine, coal handling facilities and the port.

Cerrejon contains an estimated 5 billion tonnes of coal, of which 2.1 billion tonnes are at a measured and indicated export quality status. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)