July 17 Anglo American Plc :

* Copper H1 2014 production was 11 pct higher at Los Bronces than prior year due to higher grade areas being mined in period

* Q2 Kumba iron ore production increased by 2 percent to 11.5 million tonnes following a solid performance at both Sishen and Kolomela. Waste removal at Sishen remained a key operational focus during quarter

* Export metallurgical coal production increased by 10 pct to 4.8 million tonnes due to productivity improvements at open cut operations and Grasstree, partially offset by a longwall move at Moranbah and subsequent geotechnical issues with cutting panel

* Q2 copper production increased by 6 pct to 194,400 tonnes

* Q2 nickel production increased by 25 pct to 10,600 tonnes

* Q2 platinum equivalent refined production decreased by 40 pct to 358,000 ounces

* Q2 diamond production increased by 7 pct to 8.5 million carats

* H1 iron ore output 22,793 million tonnes versus 21,613 million tonnes