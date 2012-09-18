European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
LONDON, Sept 18 Anglo American PLC : * Anglo American Platinum Rustenburg operations resumed * Anglo American Platinum urging all employees return to work for their next
shift by no later than 19 September * More delays in returning to work to only increase risk to long-term viability
of mines at Amplats Rustenburg operations
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus warned supplier Zodiac that it must not let itself be distracted by its planned tie-up with aero engine maker Safran, adding that the seat maker still had work to do after delays in supplying cabin equipment.
Feb 22 British recruiting firm Hays said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at constant currencies thanks to growth in Europe and Australia.