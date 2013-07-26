METALS-Copper slips on dollar but supply concerns underpin
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
July 26 Anglo American PLC : * De beers underlying operating profit contribution to Anglo American $571
million * De beers says encouraging signs of stability and moderate growth in the major
diamond consumer markets of the USA and China * De beers says trading conditions remained challenging for our rough market
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
* Says no change to financial outlook (Adds exec comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 6 Prime Minister Theresa May told the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, that she wanted to see jobs at two Vauxhall car plants in Britain secured for the long term during a phone call on Sunday, May's office said in a statement.