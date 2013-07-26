July 26 Anglo American PLC : * CEO says must be "tougher and more blunt" in letting projects go * CEO says top of priority list is taking 11 percent success rate for

operations hitting budgets to 80 percent * CEO says has opened process to sell stake in minas rio, will only consider

partnership "if it is for value" * Says some projects will be pushed back, some sent back to drawing board,

pipeline "less than half what it was" * CEO on asset sales - sees potential to do well across commodity suite though

nickel tough, issue is at asset level * CEO says will be opportunistic in asset sales, this is not a good time to