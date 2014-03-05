March 5 Anglo American PLC : * Anglo American appoints new coal CEO, South Africa * Anglo American appoints Themba Mkhwanazi as CEO of coal business in South Africa * Appointment effective during second quarter of 2014, following Godfrey Gomwe's decision to retire from Anglo American * Themba Mkhwanazi is currently Rio Tinto's regional general manager for the Americas * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here