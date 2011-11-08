SEOUL/LONDON Nov 8 South Korea's LG International Corp is considering a joint bid for miner Anglo American's Callide mine in Australia, together with an Australian firm and a unit of Korea Electric Power Corp , a spokesman for LG said.

Newspaper reports have named the Australian partner as utility CS Energy, but the spokesman did not name the Australian firm and gave no further details.

Anglo American said last year it wanted to sell the thermal coal mine in central Queensland as the company focuses on growing its metallurgical coal business. It has appointed UBS to work on the sale.

Anglo American declined to comment on Tuesday.

Analysts have put the value of the Callide mine, which has estimated reserves of about 225 million tonnes, at up to A$300 million. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL. Editing by Jane Merriman)