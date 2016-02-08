SANTIAGO Feb 7 Anglo American Plc said
on Sunday it had halted grinding at its Los Bronces copper mine
in Chile after detecting a leak in a pipe carrying ground ore
mixed with water.
The leak was found on farmland outside the capital Santiago
during a routine dawn inspection of the more than
50-km(31-mile)-long pipe, which connects the company's flagship
mine with the Las Tortolas flotation plant.
Los Bronces produces roughly 7 percent of copper in Chile,
the world's leading producer of the red metal. By late on
Sunday, the company had not given further details about the
state of operations.
Anglo American said the pipe does not carry tailings from
the mining process and that an investigation was underway.
Chile's environment regulator hit Anglo American with a
$6.24 million fine in May and ordered the miner to shut one of
its waste dumps at the Los Bronces mine, saying irreparable
damage had been done to surrounding land.
(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by Sandra Maler)