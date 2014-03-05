UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 Anglo American Plc said on Monday it has appointed Themba Mkhwanazi as chief executive of its coal business in South Africa.
Mkhwanazi is currently Rio Tinto's regional general manager for America, the company said in a statement.
His appointment, which is effective in the second quarter of this year, follows the retirement of Godfrey Gomwe.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)