LONDON Dec 9 The chief executive of global mining company Anglo American said the company was considering the sale of a couple of coal assets in Australia and talking to stakeholders about its South African coal operations, too.

Coal prices have fallen to multi-year lows this year due to a glut of supply and weaker demand growth, pushing some producers to curtail activity at, sell or shut coal mines.

"We have indicated a couple of coal assets in Australia will be considered for sale," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in a call with journalists ahead of the company's investor day.

"We have also indicated, when talking about some of the coal assets in South Africa, that we have just started to talk with stakeholders in terms of domestic supply on the thermal coal side." (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)