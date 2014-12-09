(Adds name of assets for sale, details from presentation)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON Dec 9 The chief executive of global mining company Anglo American said the company was considering the sale of a couple of coal assets in Australia and was talking to stakeholders about its South African coal operations, too.

Anglo is putting up for sale the Callide and Dartbrook assets, according to a company presentation published on Tuesday during the company's investor day. The sale process will start in the second half of 2015, according to the presentation.

Coal prices have fallen to multi-year lows this year due to a glut of supply and weaker demand growth, pushing some producers to curtail activity at, sell or shut coal mines.

"We have indicated a couple of coal assets in Australia will be considered for sale," Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said in a call with journalists ahead of the company's investor day.

"We have also indicated, when talking about some of the coal assets in South Africa, that we have just started to talk with stakeholders in terms of domestic supply on the thermal coal side." (Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)