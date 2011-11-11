* Codelco insists to buy 49 pct stake in Anglo American Sur
* Companies lock horns over option, legal battle looms
SANTIAGO, Nov 11 Global miner Anglo American
will not sell 49 percent of its southern Chilean properties to
state copper giant Codelco, but is still open to a deal for it
to take a smaller stake, the London-listed company's CEO said
in an interview published on Friday.
The two mining giants are heading for a showdown over the
long-standing option, after Anglo (AAL.L) shocked Codelco on
Wednesday when it announced it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in
its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance
in negotiations with Codelco over the option. [ID:nL6E7M96CW]
"We're not going to sell 49 percent of Anglo Sur to
Codelco," Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said in an interview
published in El Mercurio newspaper. "One can want many things,
but contracts allow for other things."
Codelco in October said it had secured a $6.75 billion
bridge loan with Japan's Mitsui (8031.T) to allow it to
exercise the option during its window in January, an early
announcement some now see as a miscalculation that permitted
Anglo to move toward finding buyers.
"When we heard of Mitsui's announcement, it highlighted to
all the worth (of the properties), and Mitsubishi was
particularly interested," Carroll separately told newspaper
Diario Financiero's Friday edition. "We approached Mitsubishi
and they put down the money."
On Thursday, Codelco [CODEL.UL] vowed it would still buy 49
percent of the London-listed miner's southern assets, which
Anglo's recent sale to Mitsubishi values at $22 billion, and
pursue all legal means necessary to ensure its option right is
respected.
Anglo is open to negotiations with Codelco and would rather
avoid taking the dispute to courts, Carroll told Diario
Financiero.
She added that "it can't be said" there was significant
dialogue with Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez, who was celebrated
for announcing what was seen as clever financing and a good
price for the purchase of Anglo American Sur, but is likely to
come under criticism after Anglo's surprise sale seems to cut
its potential stake in the properties.
