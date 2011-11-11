* Codelco insists to buy 49 pct stake in Anglo American Sur

* Companies lock horns over option, legal battle looms

SANTIAGO, Nov 11 Global miner Anglo American will not sell 49 percent of its southern Chilean properties to state copper giant Codelco, but is still open to a deal for it to take a smaller stake, the London-listed company's CEO said in an interview published on Friday.

The two mining giants are heading for a showdown over the long-standing option, after Anglo ( AAL.L ) shocked Codelco on Wednesday when it announced it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) for $5.4 billion, signaling an aggressive stance in negotiations with Codelco over the option. [ID:nL6E7M96CW]

"We're not going to sell 49 percent of Anglo Sur to Codelco," Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said in an interview published in El Mercurio newspaper. "One can want many things, but contracts allow for other things."

Codelco in October said it had secured a $6.75 billion bridge loan with Japan's Mitsui ( 8031.T ) to allow it to exercise the option during its window in January, an early announcement some now see as a miscalculation that permitted Anglo to move toward finding buyers.

"When we heard of Mitsui's announcement, it highlighted to all the worth (of the properties), and Mitsubishi was particularly interested," Carroll separately told newspaper Diario Financiero's Friday edition. "We approached Mitsubishi and they put down the money."

On Thursday, Codelco [CODEL.UL] vowed it would still buy 49 percent of the London-listed miner's southern assets, which Anglo's recent sale to Mitsubishi values at $22 billion, and pursue all legal means necessary to ensure its option right is respected.

Anglo is open to negotiations with Codelco and would rather avoid taking the dispute to courts, Carroll told Diario Financiero.

She added that "it can't be said" there was significant dialogue with Codelco CEO Diego Hernandez, who was celebrated for announcing what was seen as clever financing and a good price for the purchase of Anglo American Sur, but is likely to come under criticism after Anglo's surprise sale seems to cut its potential stake in the properties. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and Dale Hudson)