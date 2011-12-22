* Anglo files writ against Codelco for breach of contract
* Seeks to void Codelco option on Anglo American Sur stake
* Anglo says still open to commercial solution
* Codelco declines to comment
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer
LONDON/SANTIAGO, Dec 22 Global miner Anglo
American has sued Chile's Codelco for breach of
contract, seeking to void a disputed agreement that could see
the state copper producer taking a stake in Anglo's prized south
Chilean assets in January.
Anglo, which filed the suit in Santiago on Thursday, said
the move was an attempt to safeguard its rights in case it fails
to reach a "commercial solution" -- a negotiated deal -- over
the disputed contract and Codelco's option to take a stake in
Anglo American Sur.
Thursday's suit raises the stakes in an increasingly bitter
battle between Anglo and the world's largest copper producer.
But it could also force the two sides to sit down for talks, as
it is likely to effectively freeze the option for now.
The two mining giants have been at odds since Codelco
announced in October -- months ahead of the January period when
the option becomes exercisable -- that it intended to buy up to
49 percent of Anglo's south Chilean assets.
Less than a month later, Anglo surprised Codelco and
investors by announcing it had sold a 24.5 percent stake in the
assets to Japan's Mitsubishi, effectively reducing
Codelco's potential stake in an embarrassing snub.
Codelco has since started legal action in an effort to
cancel the Mitsubishi sale and block further share sales by
Anglo to third parties.
Anglo, which is also seeking damages, said it had filed the
writ with Santiago's Court of Appeal, citing as evidence of
breach of contract Codelco's premature attempt to exercise the
option and subsequent actions aimed at preventing Anglo from
exercising what it says is its right to sell to another buyer.
It said the legal action sought to "render ineffective the
potential future exercise of the option by Codelco", as the
breach of contract arguably voids the original deal.
SEEKING A DEAL
Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll said in a statement Anglo
remained open to a "mutually agreeable commercial solution".
"While both Anglo American and Codelco have taken legal
measures, this does not detract from our willingness to reach
agreement with Codelco," she said.
Codelco declined to comment.
A negotiated settlement is a possible outcome, industry and
legal sources say, but the immediate consequence of Anglo's move
is to make it unlikely Codelco will be able to exercise the
option as of January 2.
The option, part of an agreement which dates back to 1978,
is exerciseable every three years in the month of January.
"This could impede that Codelco exercise its option, because
it will be under discussion," said Jose Antonio Gaspar, lawyer
and professor at the Universidad Diego Portales in Santiago.
"It's very debatable whether Codelco could actually lose its
option right. It seems more like a strategy to impede that
Codelco exercise its option (in January) and the two sides sit
down to negotiate."
Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship
expansion project Los Bronces -- where Anglo has invested around
$2.8 billion -- the El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los
Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
Anglo American Sur accounted for 41 percent of Anglo's total
copper production last year. Analysts have estimated the south
Chilean assets make up 17 percent of Anglo American's net asset
value -- roughly equivalent to its platinum operations.
Anglo has been applauded in some quarters for its efforts to
protect shareholder value, but other investors have questioned
its decision to invest $2.8 billion in Los Bronces before
securing full ownership, along with the wisdom of angering a
host government.
Earlier this week, Anglo announced another increase in the
cost of its biggest new mine, Brazilian iron ore project Minas
Rio, with an already revised expected spend of $5 billion set to
rise another 15 percent, or $750 million.
