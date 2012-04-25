LONDON, April 25 Global miner Anglo American , embroiled in an acrimonious spat with Chile's Codelco, said a Chilean court had rejected a petition by the state miner for 49 percent of dividends from Anglo's disputed south Chilean assets to be retained in escrow.

The two miners have been embroiled since last year in a row over Codelco's claim on a 49 percent stake in Anglo American Sur - Anglo assets in Chile's centre-south which include the Los Bronces operation.

Anglo said the Codelco petition, filed last week, had also sought to install a court appointee into Anglo's business in Chile. It said the petition sought to "improperly interfere" with the operation of its business interests in Chile.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by William Hardy)