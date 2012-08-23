Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
LONDON Aug 23 Anglo American and copper mining giant Codelco have ended a bruising 10-month long dispute, with the global miner agreeing to sell its Chilean rival a stake in its coveted south-central Chilean properties at a discount to the market price.
Under the deal, which draws a line under a dispute over assets including Anglo's Los Bronces copper mine, potentially one of the world's largest, Anglo will sell a 24.5 percent stake in its Anglo American Sur assets to a joint venture between Codelco and Japanese partner Mitsui & Co for $1.7 billion in cash.
The Codelco-Mitsui partnership will buy an additional 5 percent shareholding for another $1.1 billion, with shares made up 0.9 percent from Anglo and 4.1 percent from another shareholder in the properties, Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp.
As a result of the deal, Anglo will be left with a 50.1 percent shareholding, while Codelco's joint venture will hold 29.5 percent.
The deal has been done at a discount to the original valuation of the option, which suggested a price for the 24.5 percent at around $2.8 billion - below the original $3 billion after copper prices fell.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: