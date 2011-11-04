JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 Botswana's government said on Friday it will explore an option to increase its stake in De Beers following Anglo American's offer to take control of the diamond group in a $5.1 billion buyout of the Oppenheimer family.

Anglo American said it had reached a deal with the CHL Group, which represents the Oppenheimer family interest, but added Botswana had a pre-emption right over the CHL shares, potentially lifting the government's ownership to 25 percent.

"This option will be explored in the coming months," Botswana's government said in a statement. Anglo said earlier Botswana had until the transaction closing date in the second half of 2012 to decide. (Reporting by Marius Bosch)