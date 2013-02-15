LONDON Feb 15 Global miner Anglo American posted a sharp drop in 2012 earnings, hit by tumbling earnings from all core units and writedowns to the value of its troubled platinum assets and the flagship Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil.

Anglo came in within market forecasts with a 44 percent drop in operating profit to $6.2 billion, within the range of analyst forecasts. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $6.3 billion, compared to the company-provided consensus of $6.1 billion. Underlying earnings fell 54 percent to $2.8 billion.

After the impact of impairments, the loss attributable to shareholders totalled $1.5 billion.

The miner said last month it would write $4 billion off the value of its flagship Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil, where permitting and other delays have contributed to cost overruns that mean the project will cost more than three times original estimates.

South African strikes, particularly in platinum, have been a large part of Anglo's troubles; its Anglo American Platinum unit posted its first annual loss earlier this month and said there could be more labour disruption ahead as it pushes through a major overhaul.