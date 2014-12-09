LONDON Dec 9 Global miner Anglo American aims to cut around 60,000 jobs as part of a wider reorganisation, Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said on Tuedsay.

The company is aiming to cut the number of direct employees and contractors to a total of about 102,000 in 2017 from about 162,000 in 2013.

The chief executive of Anglo American's iron ore subsidiary Kumba also said on Tuesday that he has proposed a 40 percent reduction in jobs at the company's headquarters in Pretoria, South Africa. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Susan Thomas)