LONDON, July 26 Global miner Anglo American , in the first set of earnings released under its new chief executive, vowed to slash spending in order to boost cash flow by $1.3 billion a year by 2016, as it reported a 15 percent drop in first-half profit.

Anglo, the first of the diversified majors to publish results, said underlying profit fell in the six months to $3.3 billion, ahead of a consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Underlying earnings per share (EPS) came to $0.98.

Anglo, the smallest of the major diversified miners, has underperformed its peers for much of the past decade, most recently battling labour unrest in South Africa, where it generates half its earnings, and multi-billion dollar cost overruns in Brazil.

Mark Cutifani, who joined the miner in April from AngloGold, has been reviewing the business over the past four months. Though investors had not expected a quick fix to the miner's woes, they had hoped the new boss would lay out his vision for the group - including cost cuts, disciplined spending plans and even potential sales.